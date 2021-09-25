APDCL 2019 Exam Cancelled, 10 Arrested In Job Scam

The 2019 APDCL examination has been cancelled on Saturday. It has been announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that the examination will be conducted again.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made the announcement of the APDCL Exam cancellation addressing the media on Saturday.

Since Friday, the Assam Chief Minster has been conducting special operations at different places around Guwahati.

Special operations were being carried out at four places in the city at Jalukbari, Basistha, Chandmari and Dispur.

As per sources, 10 people have been arrested by the police from the four places in Guwahati in connection with the APDCL recruitment scam.

3 person have been arrested from Jalukbari, 4 from Basistha, 1 from Chandmari and 2 from Dispur.

APDCL OSD Dipankar Dhingiya was among the ten arrested persons. Dipankar has been working as an officer on special duty at the APDCL since 2006.

The operation is being going on currently in Lankeswar in Guwahati.