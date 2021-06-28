In a welcome move, Assam Power Minister Bimal Borah on Monday informed that customers of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) having unpaid bills in large amounts can now pay them in installments.

He said that unpaid bills upto Rs 30,000 can be in paid 10 instalments while bills between Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 can be paid in 15 instalments.

The decision was taken to revive the power sector in the state, he said.

“In this regard, the department has decided that those who receive bills up to Rs 30,000 per month, can now pay in ten installments by taking the matter up with the assistant general manager,” he said.

“For bills amounting between Rs 30,000-50,000, consumers can now pay in 15 installments after discussions at the circle deputy general manager’s office, while those served bills over Rs 50,000 can take it up with the chief manager (commercial) at Bijuli Bhawan here to conveniently clear the amount,” the minister informed.

Further, a toll free number ‘1912’ has also been made accessible for the public to complain against power theft in Assam.

He added that the identity of the complainant will be kept confidential for security reasons.

Reiterating the same, the power minister stated that strong action has been taken against those who are involved in power theft and over 120 thieves were nabbed last month.

“Rs 11.75 crore has been collected from those involved in the theft,” he said.

The minister ensured that this effort will continue in the coming days and also urged the Legislative Assembly to amend a law in this regard.