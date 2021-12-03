APDCL Exam Scam: CM Vigilance Cell Raids GU Again

The vigilance cell, in an earlier raid, seized seven cartons of OMR Sheets in connection with the APDCL exam.

Another operation by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell was carried out on Friday at Gauhati University (GU) regarding the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) exam scam.

The CM’s vigilance cell operation was reportedly undergoing in the university for the past few days. Regarding the scam, another 11 persons were arrested by the cell.

Meanwhile, the vigilance cell has reportedly seized answer sheets from the sealed strong room of the Office of the Secretary of the university.

The cell will further look into approximately 2.5 lakhs OMR sheets in the strong room where the answer sheets are kept.

Notably, the vigilance cell, in an earlier raid seized seven cartons of OMR Sheets in connection with the APDCL exam.

