APDCL Urges to keep Only the Lights off Today

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has urged the people of the state to only switch off their lights today at 9 pm for 9 minutes keeping in solidarity to the Prime Minister’s request to do the same to fight against coronavirus outbreak.

The APDCL has said that electrical appliances like TV, refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Computer etc. could be switched on during the period.

The APDCL also said that lights in emergency services like hospitals, police and other public utilities should be switched on. Street lights and main switch of houses will be kept on during the time of putting the lights off as appealed by the Prime Minister.