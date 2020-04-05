APDCL Urges to keep Only the Lights off Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
462

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has urged the people of the state to only switch off their lights today at 9 pm for 9 minutes keeping in solidarity to the Prime Minister’s request to do the same to fight against coronavirus outbreak.

The APDCL has said that electrical appliances like TV, refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Computer etc. could be switched on during the period.

The APDCL also said that lights in emergency services like hospitals, police and other public utilities should be switched on. Street lights and main switch of houses will be kept on during the time of putting the lights off as appealed by the Prime Minister.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

PM to address sessions in G7 Summit today

Pratidin Exclusive

What can happen in RS today?

World

Fuel pipeline explosion kills 21 in Mexico

National

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs’

Regional

Bihu functions cancelled in city

National

Congress MP Saw Jaitley Meeting Mallya : Rahul Gandhi

Comments
Loading...