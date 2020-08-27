Top StoriesTechnologyWorld

Apple To Open World’s 1st Floating Store

By Pratidin Bureau
Apple Incorporation – the name synonymous with innovation and ingenuity – is ready to open the world’s first floating retail store, IANS reported.

The store, based at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, is the third outlet of Apple in the country.

The report quoted the company as saying, “We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions.”

The company website of the top-notch company further added, “It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you.”

This new store of Apple will be its 512th store worldwide.

