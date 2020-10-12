APSC 2018 Mains Result Declared

The mains result for the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Exam 2018 has been declared on Monday (October 12) for various junior grade officer posts.

The competitive exam was conducted from August 2 to August 29 last year in various examination centres across the state.

Candidates can check their results and relevant information in their official website – apsc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the exam are eligible for the Vice-Voce interview, scheduled to be conducted on October 28.

Guwahati High court earlier directed the APSC to declare the results and go ahead with the interview process.