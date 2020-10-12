Top StoriesRegional

APSC 2018 Mains Result Declared

By Pratidin Bureau
3

The mains result for the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Exam 2018 has been declared on Monday (October 12) for various junior grade officer posts.

The competitive exam was conducted from August 2 to August 29 last year in various examination centres across the state.

Candidates can check their results and relevant information in their official website – apsc.nic.in.

Related News

Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang Passes Away

Diban Deka Sent To 14 Day Judicial Custody

2020 Nobel Prize For Economics Awarded To Paul Milgrom…

Ex-AASU Leader Simanta Thakuria Condemns New Alliance

Candidates who have qualified in the exam are eligible for the Vice-Voce interview, scheduled to be conducted on October 28.

Guwahati High court earlier directed the APSC to declare the results and go ahead with the interview process.

You might also like
Regional

Grand welcome awaits Hima Das in Assam

Regional

Guwahati: Liquor “on” shops timings

National

State governments to include milk in Mid-Day Meal and Anganwadi schemes

Regional

Bogibeel Bridge is a historic feat: PM after inauguration

Regional

Assam Gears up to Celebrate “Uruka”

Regional

#CoronavirusAssam: 115 quarantined

Comments
Loading...