The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct its Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination, 2020 on September 12 at 31 district headquarters.

The examination will be held at Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Guwahati.

The status of the applications and e-Admission certificates of candidates for the said examination will be uploaded in the website www.apsc.nic.in.

The Commission has also issued guidelines for the candidates to appear for the examination.

The examination will be conducted for the 331 posts in different categories. A total of 76071 candidates will appear in the examination.

All the candidates should bring COVID-19 negative results while appearing for the exam.

