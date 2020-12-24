APSC (CCE), 2018 Exam Results Declared

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
APSC
151

The Results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2018 of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) have been declared on Thursday.

While 135 candidates have been selected for Assam Civil Service (AC) junior grade, 55 for Assam Land and Revenue Service (Junior Grade), 8 for Assam Police Service (Junior Grade), 10 for Superintendent of Taxes, 1 for Superintendent of Excise, 2 for Assistant Employment Officers, 10 for labour inspectors, 31 for Inspectors of Taxes and 3 for Inspectors of Excise.

Candidates can search their result in the website— www.apsc.nic.in

Related News

Minoti Borthakur Receives Veerangana Sati Sadhini Award

NEIFT, XS Celebrate Christmas With Underprivileged Children

Modi Addresses Vishwa-Bharati’s 100 Years Celebrations

Assam: Two Road Accident Reported In Tinsukia

You might also like
Regional

NDFB Cadre Absconding from NIA Custody Arrested

Regional

Arunachal Reports 244 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

National

Article 370 Won’t be Restored: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Top Stories

Swahid Diwas : Govt trying to bulldoze Assam’s ‘supreme…

National

Aditya Pancholi gets interim relief in rape case

Entertainment

‘Hichki’ to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival

Comments
Loading...