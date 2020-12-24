APSC (CCE), 2018 Exam Results Declared

The Results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2018 of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) have been declared on Thursday.

While 135 candidates have been selected for Assam Civil Service (AC) junior grade, 55 for Assam Land and Revenue Service (Junior Grade), 8 for Assam Police Service (Junior Grade), 10 for Superintendent of Taxes, 1 for Superintendent of Excise, 2 for Assistant Employment Officers, 10 for labour inspectors, 31 for Inspectors of Taxes and 3 for Inspectors of Excise.

Candidates can search their result in the website— www.apsc.nic.in