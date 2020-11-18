APSC Job Scam: Rakesh Pal’s Bail Plea Rejected Again

A special court in Guwahati on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of prime accused Rakesh Pal in the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash for job scam.

Pal requested for bail in a FIR filed against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection to the APSC scam.

However, another officer arrested in the scam, Basanta Doley’s bail plea was approved. It is reported he would be likely released on Thursday.

The special court has been terming the case as ‘White Collar Crime’ since the time of the accused’s trial and said that crimes like these demolish a state’s economic and social structure.

Rakesh Pal was the former chairman of APSC. He was arrested in November, 2016.