APSC Prelim 2021: Over 76,000 Candidates To Appear Today

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
APSC
Representative Image

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) preliminary examinations will commence on Sunday across the state.

As per the latest data, as many as 76,071 candidates are appearing in the examination against 331 vacant posts across different categories.

The examinations are being conducted in 31 districts amid the improved state of Covid-19 situation in the state.

The districts include Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat and Kajagaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldai, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.

Assam civil service prelims examination covers two papers namely General Studies (GS) I and General Studies II.

GS-I comprises 100 questions and the total marks of this paper are 200. However, 30-35% of the questions compulsorily are going to be related to Assam.

In GS-II, candidates have to answer 80 questions for a total of 200 marks. This paper is qualifying in nature, hence candidates have to score minimum of 33% marks to qualify for the exam. The duration of the examination for both papers is four hours.

Keeping in view of the Covid pandemic outbreak, APSC has already issued Covid protocols to be followed during the examination and the interview. The candidates will have to produce RT-PCR test certificate taken in the last 72 hours or a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) certificate produced in 48 hours. However, if the candidate has taken the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine certificate, the candidate may not produce the certificate.

