APSC Question Paper Goof-Up, Students Demand Re-Exam

A heated situation erupted in Guwahati’s Arya Vidyapeeth college after APSC aspirants, who went to give an exam for the post of Child Development Development officer (CDPO), were astonished to find that they were given question paper on Sociology instead of Social work.

One of the students was quoted saying – “APSC does not know the difference between social work and Sociology.”

Due to the blunder, students demanded that the exam be postponed as the syllabus for CDPO post comprises of Social work and not sociology.