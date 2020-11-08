Top StoriesRegional

APSC Question Paper Goof-Up, Students Demand Re-Exam

By Pratidin Bureau
1,545

A heated situation erupted in Guwahati’s Arya Vidyapeeth college after APSC aspirants, who went to give an exam for the post of Child Development Development officer (CDPO), were astonished to find that they were given question paper on Sociology instead of Social work.

One of the students was quoted saying – “APSC does not know the difference between social work and Sociology.”

Due to the blunder, students demanded that the exam be postponed as the syllabus for CDPO post comprises of Social work and not sociology.

Related News

Tezpur: Two NSCN (IM) Cadres Arrested, Arms-Ammunition…

COVID-19: 152 New Cases Detected In Assam

Assam: Three More Succumb To COVID

BSF To Replace Mizoram Police At Assam-Mizo Border

You might also like
Regional

Assam Sahitya Sabha prepares Language policy

Business

Hero MotoCorp to increase product prices

National

India Ready For War With Pak

National

Major terror attack averted

Regional

Tea labourers, students stage protest in Demow

National

Cyclone Gaja to hit coastal Tamil Nadu tonight

Comments
Loading...