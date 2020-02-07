Top StoriesRegional

APSC scam: Anticipatory bail to 35 officers

By Pratidin Bureau
The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a total of 35 Agriculture Development officials. The officials are likely to be arrested in connection with the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

The cases were registered in Bhangagarh police station.

A bench of Gauhati High Court directed the State government to release 50 per cent of the basic pay to a section of the accused officers of the ACS (Assam Civil Service), APS (Assam Police Service) and allied services.

According to government services rules, a suspended official of the State government can avail of one-fourth of their basic pay for the initial three months, and 50 per cent of the basic pay after three months.

