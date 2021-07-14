APSC Scam: Commission Notifies Booked Officers As Tomorrow Marks The Last Date For Testifying

By Pratidin Bureau
The last date for appearing before the commission is tomorrow, as notified by the Assam Public Service Commission to the booked officers in the Cash for jobs Scam of APSC.

One after another officer has come into the investigation of the APSC Scam

DSP Pushkal Gogoi’s testimony has been submitted by his lawyer to the commission today.

Earlier, the commission sent notice to five APSC officials in relation to the Cash for Job APSC Scam.

As per sources, the answer scripts of three officers who have been booked in the APSC Scam had undergone re-checking process by the commission while two others have submitted written testimonies.

The three officials of the commission whose answer scripts had under gone re-checking are—SDO Kamrup (M) Tridip Roy, DSP (CID), Sukanya Das and DSP Rumi Timungpi.

According to sources, it has been notified to the booked officers that the last date for appearing before the commission is tomorrow, July 15.

Meanwhile, many officers had already requested the commission to provide extra time.

