APSC Scam: Notice Sent To 39 Accused Once Again

A major update has come in the Assam Public Service Commision (APSC) scam on Wednesday.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry has sent a notice once again on the APSC Scam today.

The notice has been send to the 39 accused who were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case.

The notice has been sent by the Biplab Sharma led commission to the 39 accused.

Earlier, all the gazetted officers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the APSC scam.

The 39 accused were earlier arrested by the Dibrugarh Police and had already been granted bail.