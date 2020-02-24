APSC Scam: One-man panel orders Assam Police, APSC to submit report

The State government had constituted a one-man commission to not only probe the infamous cash-for-job scam in APSC (Assam Public Service commission) but also suggest measures for elimination of anomalies and all kinds of malpractices.

The one-man Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission has directed the Assam government, the Assam Police, and the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to submit comprehensive report before the judicial panel within the first week of March, 2020.

The panel will study the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for entry in the APSC strong room, access to stocked answer scripts and to ascertain whether there is need for amendments in the existing SOP to eradicate any scope for doubts. The results of that controversial APSC examination were declared on May 12, 2015.

Following a directive from the Gauhati High Court, the Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, formed the One Man Commission “In exercise of the powers conferred under the Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952”. The inquiry panel is being headed by Justice (retd) BK Sharma, retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.