APW Chief termed Hajela as ‘White-collar’

Assam Public Works (APW) – one of the leading rights groups of the state has demanded state and central government to initiate a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption committed by the then NRC state coordinator Hajela along with his close aides. He termed Prateek Hajela as ‘White-collar’.

Without naming anyone, APW President Aabhijeet Sharma alleged that Prateek Hajela and his colleague ‘Shil’ including Wipro were involved in the multi-crore scam and he noticed several malpractices during NRC processing period.

Wipro, the company tasked with providing storage space on cloud for keeping National Register of Citizenship (NRC) data in Assam, should have the responsibility to store NRC data in safe and sound. The data contains information on applicants included and missing from the list released in August last year, Sharma said.

After spending around Rs 795 crore in Wipro and more than five years on the much talked National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, all valuable data went offline from the NRC official website. It’s very unfortunate, Sharma added.

Bengaluru-based Wipro was appointed as the system integrator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) project in Assam in 2014 “after a rigorous tender process”.

The APW is the NGO whose petition in the Supreme Court in 2009 led to the NRC updating exercise.

We have prepared a total of 22 cases related to NRC scam, while three cases have been registered. The APW has submitted a petition in the apex court highlighting the alleged discrepancies in the final NRC, Sharma added.