APW Lodges Case Against Prateek Hajela at CBI

The Assam Public Works (APW) has lodged a case against former National Register of Citizens’ (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela at CBI against embezzlement of Rs. 35 crores.

The APW had also registered an FIR against Hajela on May 18. This is the sixth case against Hajela.

The APW also registered a case against WIPRO, the software company which was used during the NRC process.

Earlier, the APW alleged that the software company WIPRO has earned Rs. 127 crore without installing any software. The report was published in the AG report.

They also alleged that Hajela has bought a laptop worth Rs. 22,000 at Rs. 44,000.