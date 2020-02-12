APW Registers Case Against Prateek Hajela at CID

The Assam Public Works (APW) has lodged a case at Crime Investigation Department (CID) against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela.

The APW has filed the case against Hajela in an allegation that he neglected the verdict of the Supreme Court showing the wrong documents of NRC.

The APW also alleged that Hajela has also tempered the NRC list.

Reacting on the missing of NRC data from the website, the APW said that Hajela is involved in the case adding that the entire process has a link with the transfer of Hajela.

The APW, while addressing a press conference today said that the software company WIPRO has earned Rs. 127 crore without installing any software. The report was published in the AG report.

The APW also alleged that Hajela has bought a laptop worth Rs. 22,000 at Rs. 44,000.

