APW Submits Memorandum to New NRC Chief, Seeks Investigation

The Assam Public Works (APW) has submitted a memorandum to the new Coordinator of National Register of Citizens’ (NRC) Hitesh Deb Sarma, and sought an investigation on the entire corruption done by the former coordinator Prateek Hajela.

The APW alleged that five software companies who worked under the leadership of Hajela have done massive anomalies in the name of NRC and that Hajela fled away by looting 100 crore rupees.

Reacting on the Citizenship Amendment Act, APW President Abhijeet Sarma asked, why no one raised their voice when the names of 80 lakhs people have been dropped from NRC.

Replying to some Kamaluddin-Jamaluddin who said that APW is silent on the issue of CAA, Sarma said that they know what they are doing adding that they are working on it silently and they will know on time.

He also said that they will also move to CBI and NIA for investigation into the NRC process.

Sarma also welcomes the protests against C (A) A saying that although they have not come to streets to protest, they are doing what needs to be done.

He also said that it is easy to criticize in social media but does anyone realized how Akhil Gogoi and Shringkhal Chaliha’s families are going through.