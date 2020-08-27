Archana Mahanta To be Cremated with State Honours

The last rites of noted singer Archana Mahanta will be performed with full state honours on Thursday at Nabagraha crematorium at 4 pm.

The singer breathed her last today afternoon at Health City hospital. She suffered from major brain stroke and was under treatment for few days.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed grief over the demise of the folk singer. He wrote in a tweet, “Anguished at the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta baidew. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul.”

Her mortal remains has been taken to her own residence at Ambikagiri where her near and dear ones have paid tribute.

