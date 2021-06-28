Archer Deepika Kumari Retains World No. 1 Ranking

Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Monday once again retained the number one position globally, creating a hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday.

As per reports, the 27-year-old star archer from Ranchi, achieved the top spot for the first time in 2012, on Sunday claimed gold medals in three recurve events — women’s individual, women’s team and mixed team.

She fetched nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals at the World Cup.

“This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday,” World Archery had tweeted on its official handle after Deepika’s gold rush.

“This is the first time I’ve won all three medals in a World Cup. I’m really happy but at the same time, I’ve to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions lined up,” Deepika had told PT.

She will also be the only Indian woman archer representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

