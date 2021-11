Areca Nuts Worth Over Rs 91 Lakh Seized In Mizoram’s Champhai

A huge amount of illegal areca nuts was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

As many as 35 bags of contraband areca nuts were seized from the general area Zotlang in the district on Monday.

A joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 10 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles, 11 Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai seized the areca nuts during an operation.

The estimated value of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 91,45,500.