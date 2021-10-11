NationalTop Stories

Areca Nuts Worth Rs. 1.03Cr Seized by Assam Rifles in Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image

The Assam Rifles troops in Mizoram recovered smuggled areca nuts worth Rs. 1,03,54,500 at Ruantlang in Champhai district. The HQ IGAR (East) in a statement informed that the areca nuts were recovered during an operation carried out by the Serchhip Battalion of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Sunday.

During the operation, the Assam Rifles troops recovered 521 bags of areca nuts.

“The operation was carried out by a joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles and Customs department, Champhai based on specific information,” the statement said.

The statement further added, “Approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 1,03,54,500.”

The Customs department, Champhai seized the contraband items on Sunday for further legal proceedings, it added.

The statement further reads, “Ongoing smuggling of this supari is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.”

