Areca Nuts Worth Rs 1.7 Crore Seized In Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau

A huge consignment of areca nuts was seized by Assam Rifles from Mizoram’s Champhai district.

As per an official statement, the seized consignment includes 780 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 1.7 crores.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Champhai Customs Department based on specific inputs.

The consignment was seized from Khawbung – Zawlsei area in Champhai district of Mizoram. 

In recent times, there have been massive seizures of illegal substances in Mizoram’s Champhai.

