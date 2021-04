Troopers of Assam Rifles and Custom Prevention Force on Monday, in a joint operation, recovered a total of 55 bags of areca nuts in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

As per a report, the recovered areca nuts are worth Rs 7.7 lakh in the market. They were meant to be smuggled out across the Indo-Myanmar international border.

One person was arrested in connection to the case. Notably, there have been many such seizures in different parts of Mizoram in the past few months.