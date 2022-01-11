ARERA Served Notice By Gauhati HC For Not Following The Law

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the chairperson of the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ARERA) following a petition that was filed for allegedly not working as per the law. The court listed the matter for hearing on February 3.

The HC said, “The issue which has been raised in this PIL (public interest litigation) is that the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which is a statutory authority created under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 is not functioning in accordance with law”.

It said that the ARERA had not created a website even though it was a requirement under the law. The functions of the authority include publishing and maintaining a website of records for the public to view all real estate projects for which registration is given, according to the law.

The authority is also required to maintain a database on its website detailing the names and photographs of defaulters that include promoters, project details, registration for which has been revoked or penalised.

It should also maintain records of real estate agents who have applied and registered under this law and also include those whose registration has been rejected or revoked.

