Argentinian Football Legend Diego Maradona Passes Away

One of the world’s greatest footballers in contemporary times, Argentina’s Diego Maradona passed away from a heart attack. He was 60.

The football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just two weeks after having surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

According to various reports, the football giant had emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, and was released from the hospital in early November. Maradona also has battled with drug and alcohol addiction for a long time.

After retiring Maradona developed heart problems caused by cocaine addiction, and he endured wild weight and fitness swings that seemed to reflect his do-or-die attitudes to both soccer and life, various media outlets reported.

Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986. Maradona was responsible for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ that kicked out England from the 1986 tournament.

He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others.

Born October 30, 1960, Diego Armando Maradona, made his debut in the country’s top tier in 1976, 10 days before turning 16, and was the league’s leading scorer for three consecutive seasons from 1978.

Maradona was fondly known as “El Pibe de Oro” (“The Golden Boy”) throughout his career.

Described as a “classic 10” footballer globally, Maradona earned 91 caps and scored 34 goals. He played in four FIFA World Cups, including the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where he captained Argentina and won against West Germany and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

More details awaited…