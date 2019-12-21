Armed goons loot from petrol pump

A cinematic robbery has taken place at the Arunudai Petrol Pump in the Matikhula region in Golaghat on Thursday night.

As per reports, four youths have come by two bikes to feel the fuel, and after feeling they had threatened the worker of the pump with arms and looted Rs 68,000 cash along with his mobile phone and the key of the cash box.

It may be stated that both of the bikes used by the miscreants had no number plates.

However, police have reached the scene and already started investigation in this regard.