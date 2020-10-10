Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur

A cache of arms and ammunition were recovered by a joint team of Manipur police from Bishnupur district on Friday.

The firearms were seized from a place called Ishok Pat area under Nambol police station in Manipur.

According to a press release issued by Superintendent of police Priyadarshini Lashram, the weapons include an AK-56 rifle, two 9mm pistols, one .22 rifle, hand grenades and bombs.

The press releases further stated that the seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to Nambol police station.