Arms consignment dropped by Pakistani drone in Jammu

By Pratidin Bureau
An arms consignment has been recovered along the International Border in Jammu on Sunday by the police. The consignment is believed to have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan, according to officials.

The consignment included an AK assault rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds and a telescope.

Officials said that the consignment was found from Sounjana village of Phalain Mandal, about six kms from the borders. A villager reportedly heard humming sound and dropping of a payload, as informed to the police.

The area was cordoned off and search operation was started during which a yellow packet tied to strings was recovered, police said. A case has been registered and a search for the intended receivers of the package is on.

There has been an alarming increase in drone activities from Pakistan over the past year, posing a new challenge to the security forces.

Payloads containing large quantities of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), rifles, sticky bombs and narcotics have been recovered at different places by the security forces in the past year.

