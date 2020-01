In a routine checking at Maibang, one 7.65 mm pistol and 3 live bullets have recovered from an auto-rickshaw on Monday evening around 7 PM.

Sources said an unknown man who was boarding the auto-rickshaw immediately jump out and escape along with an AK rifle seeing the police.

However, police fail to nab the unidentified man as he ran into bushes. Police detain the driver of the auto-rickshaw and an investigation is on.