Arms Supplier Of NSCN-K Nabbed

In a planned joint operation executed by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles at the outskirts of Naharkatia , one of the main arms and ammunition supplier of NSCN- K along the Assam-Nagaland border areas, Sajid Ali of Namti Charali, was apprehended on Wednesday along with weapon and live ammunitions from Abhaipuria Gaon, Jeypore, an official release stated.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces launched an operation and traced the suspect who was moving towards Naharkatia to deliver arms and ammunition.

According to the release, the arrest was possible due to relentless pursuit over the last two months.

Ali has also been involved in providing assistance to the cadres and various illegal activities for NSCN- K along the border areas of Assam and Nagaland.

The apprehended insurgent and recoveries were handed over to Naharkatia Police for further investigation, the release added.