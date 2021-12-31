ARMT To Launch 2 Bengali Translations Of Famous Assamese Novels At Assam Book Fair

The books will be posthumously published by ARMT on the occasion of the 10th birthday of the organisation’s Managing Trustee, Dr. Ankuran Dutta, and his wife, late Dr. Anamika Ray’s daughter Aalphul (AnriniPriyambada).

The Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT) will launch the translated books of two renowned Assamese novels on January 2, 2022 at the Assam Book Fair 2021-22.

The books titled ‘‘Ashime Jaar Haralo Seema’ and ‘1962’ are Bengali translations of Kanchan Baruah’s most famous Assamese novel ‘Ashimot Jar Heral Seema’ and senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar’s war history ‘1962’.

ARMT informed via a release that the initiative was taken on the occasion of the 75th year of publication of the all-time best-selling Assamese novel ‘Ashimot Jar Heral Seema (Who lost Their Limit in Infinity)’ which has gained its popularity among the Assamese readers for decades.

It said, “The effort to posthumously publish the same as a translation of Bengali language will add another section of audiences to its readership”.

Notably, the books will be formally released by Professor Amalendu Chakrabarty, Founder Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, and Brigadier (Rtd.) Ranjit Barthakur, former Chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Govt. of Assam respectively, the organisation informed.

The program is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 11 am in the Assam Book Fair Lakshmi Nandan Bora Auditorium at Assam Engineering Playground in Chandmari, Guwahati.

The books will be posthumously published by ARMT on the occasion of the 10th birthday of the organisation’s Managing Trustee, Dr. Ankuran Dutta, and his wife, late Dr. Anamika Ray’s daughter Aalphul (AnriniPriyambada).

ARMT is a Guwahati-based educational and charitable non-profit organization established in 2015. The Trust has pioneered the Anti-Medical Terrorism movement in the region, working rigorously for the patients’ rights and responsibilities since its inception with a mission mode of recognizing ‘Right to Health’ as one of the Fundamental Rights in the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Ankuran Dutta, the Managing Trustee of ARMT said, “These books were the long pending works of Anamika which has now culminated into a shape of literary works that will benefit the Bengali audiences to taste the Assamese literature”.

He added, “And we are happy for the timing of this publication which is significant in the context of the completion of 75 years of ‘Ashimot Jar Heral Seema’. I urge all, especially the Bengali audience to come and enjoy this great Assamese literary works of all time along with another war history ‘1962’”.

The Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, Professor Bhabesh Chandra Goswami will grace the occasion as Chief Guest, while Shri Rajat Baran Mahanta, Vice-Chair of the Trust will preside over the meeting. Dipak Kumar Baruah, Copyright owner of Kanchan Baruah’s ‘Ashimot Jar Heral Seema’ will also attend the program.

The books were translated by Dr. Anamika Ray who was an aspiring academician of her time. Despite hailing from Shantiniketan, West Bengal, she had mastered the Assamese language in no time with immense enthusiasm and responsibility. This led her to translate several books of Assamese Literature. She taught in Cotton College, Gauhati University, and Sikkim Central University.

