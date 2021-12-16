NationalTop Stories

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane Takes Over As Chairman Of CoSC

By Pratidin Bureau

Gen Naravane was given the charge as the chairman of the committee as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs.

Following the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in the IAF chopper crash on December 8, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has reportedly taken over as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC).

The IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their positions on September 30 and November 30 respectively.

Notably, before the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to take over the chairmanship of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Meanwhile, the CoSC met on Thursday to condole the passing away of Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel in the tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash also succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

