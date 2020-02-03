Top StoriesRegional

Army denies ULFA (I)’s claim of casualty

By Pratidin Bureau
Banned outfit ULFA (Independent) claimed responsibility for the attack on colonial security forces of 9th Rajputana Regiment on Saturday. The ULFA (I), in a statement signed by Lt Joy Asom of its Publicity Department, claimed that the attacks were carried out by the outfit.

However, a senior Army official said, “There was no encounter between ULFA (I) and Army. The encounter took place between NSCN cadres and Army. It’s a publicity stunt of ULFA(I) because they try to become the media headlines.”

ULFA-I also claimed that more than four soldiers of Rajputana regiment were injured during the attack whereas no casualty from ULFA-I.

According to reports, the incident took place when the suspected militants sighted the security forces at a distance and resorted to unwarranted firing to make way for a safe escape in the thick bushes.

