Army denies ULFA (I)’s claim of casualty

Banned outfit ULFA (Independent) claimed responsibility for the attack on colonial security forces of 9th Rajputana Regiment on Saturday. The ULFA (I), in a statement signed by Lt Joy Asom of its Publicity Department, claimed that the attacks were carried out by the outfit.

However, a senior Army official said, “There was no encounter between ULFA (I) and Army. The encounter took place between NSCN cadres and Army. It’s a publicity stunt of ULFA(I) because they try to become the media headlines.”

ULFA-I also claimed that more than four soldiers of Rajputana regiment were injured during the attack whereas no casualty from ULFA-I.

According to reports, the incident took place when the suspected militants sighted the security forces at a distance and resorted to unwarranted firing to make way for a safe escape in the thick bushes.