Army Gen Naravane On 5 Day Israel Visit

MM Naravane, the Army Chief General left for a five-day Israel visit on Sunday. The visit is aimed at strengthening India’s defence and security cooperation with Israel.

The Army chief’s visit comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar had travelled to Israel to take a look at ways to boost strategic ties. The then Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria had also travelled to Israel in August.

Officials said that General Naravane will hold talks on various topics with the top brass of Israel’s military on boosting overall military cooperation between the two countries.

India and Israel had on Tuesday put pen to paper on an agreement to jointly develop next-generation technologies and products such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

