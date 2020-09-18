Army Indicts Troops Over ‘Fake Encounter’ Allegations

The Indian Army indicted some of its soldiers who were involved in a controversial encounter of three persons, claimed to be terrorists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on July 18. The army said that disciplinary action is being initiated against the troops.

The locals and families have alleged that the three young men were cousins and were working as labourers in Shopian. They went missing on July 17 from a rented place in the Chowgam village in Shopian district.

The familes of the deceased described the incident as “fake encounter”.

“The inquiry ordered by the Army authorities into Op Amshipora has been concluded. The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the have been contravened,” said a defence spokesperson.

The encounter had triggered a major outcry after photographs of the three men went surfaced on social media.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for action against the accused troops.

“The families of the three murdered men had continued to proclaim their innocence. Disciplinary action initiated by the army would suggest the army agrees with the families. The process must remain transparent & the guilty must face the full weight of the law,” he said on twitter.

Following the controversy, both the army and the police had said they would investigate the case.