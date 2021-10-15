Army Officer, Soldier Killed During Encounter In J&K

An army officer and a soldier have been killed in action during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district late Thursday.

The fierce gun battle between the army and terrorists in Poonch-Rajouri forests resulted in the death of the two.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Poonch-Rajouri highway was closed due to the ongoing operation.

As per reports, the encounter is taking place with the same group of terrorists who fired on a group of security personnel late night on October 10 that left five army personnel dead.

Earlier, the army said the two soldiers, including a JCO, were critically injured in the encounter.

“In an ongoing Counter Terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours on 14 Oct 2021,” said an army statement.

The army was chasing these terrorists for four days, but they were dodging the army by taking advantage of the high hills and forests till last evening when they came face to face with the army.