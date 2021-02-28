Army Recruitment Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

A pan-India army recruitment exam has been cancelled after the paper was found to have been leaked. Three persons have been arrested in connection to it.

“The Indian Army has zero tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates,” an official said as reported by PTI.

A case of possible leakage of question paper for the Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) was reported after a joint operation with Pune police, he added.

The examination has now been cancelled to ensure continuous transparency in the recruitment process. Further investigation is still underway.

In Arms, they could join the Infantry, Artillery, Armoured Corps, Engineers or the Army Air Defence (AAD) as fighting troops, drivers, operators, gunners and many other general duties.

In Services, they could be enrolled into the Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Army Medical Corps (AMC) on General Duties, operators and drivers.