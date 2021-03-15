Top StoriesNational

Army Recruitment Scam: 6 Lt Col-Ranked Officers Booked

By Pratidin Bureau
28

The CBI has booked six lieutenant colonel-ranked officers along with some others for alleged corruption in the recruitment of Army officers through Service Selection Board centres, officials said on Monday.

The agency also carried out searches at a number of locations in connection with the case, they said.

MCSNA Bhagwan of the Army Air Defence Corps, the alleged mastermind of the recruitment racket, is among those booked, they said.

Related News

Assam: 20 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 9.5 Lakh Seized in Guwahati

Cachar: 8-KM Long Rangoli Created For Voter Awareness, Sets…

Assam Polls: Cong Releases List Of Star Campaigners For 2nd…

The CBI has acted on a complaint from Brigadier (Vigilance) V K Purohit alleging that on February 28, 2021 an input was received about alleged involvement of serving personnel in accepting bribe for clearance of review medical exam of temporarily rejected officer candidates at the Base Hospital in New Delhi.

The complaint stated at Lt Col Bhagwan, currently on study leave, and Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh are also involved in seeking gratification from potential officer candidates at SSB centres, they said.

The agency has booked 23 Army personnel and civilians, including relatives of officers, for allegedly demanding bribe and facilitating bribery, they said. PTI

You might also like
Sports

Gautam Gambhir Retires From All Forms of Cricket

Regional

GST Not Applicable For All Artists: Jayanta Malla Baruah

Regional

Tinuskia: Man Murdered At Wedding

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 715 Patients Discharged On Wednesday

Entertainment

Actress Deepti Naval files complaint after receiving extortion threats

Regional

Arup Borbora, Jahnu Barua signal at new political party formation

Comments
Loading...