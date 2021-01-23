Army Refutes ULFA-I’s Claim Of Carrying Out Blast In Digboi

Hours after ULFA-(I) claimed responsibility for a blast at an army camp in Digboi, the Indian Army issued a statement saying that “no such incident has occurred in Digboi”, adding that the banned outfit is trying to “derive mileage from imaginary events”.

“After intensive investigation with police and other locals living in the area, no evidence of any such blast has been found. Indian Army hereby refutes this and clarifies that no such incident has occured at Digboi and this claim of ULFA(I) is false, baseless and reflects on its hollowness,” the Army said in a statement.

“The said banned organisation has stooped to such levels wherein they are attempting to derive mileage from imaginary events. It appears ULFA-I is looking to sensationalize crackers and tyre bursts as successful bomb blasts by making false claims,” it added.

It further reiterated that the forces are fully geared and prepared to thwart any attempts by “this banned anti-national organization to disturb peace and tranquility in the area.”

Earlier today, ULFA-(I) issued an official statement saying that the blast that took place in Digboi on late Friday evening, was carried out by them.

“At around 6.45 in the evening on 22.01.2021 last, an incident of bomb attack took place at the Army camp of 3 No Garhwal Regiment in Digboi,” it stated in Assamese.

“That act was carried out by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent,” the outfit added.