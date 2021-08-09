Army Tank Regiments Set For Ops In High Altitude Areas Of Eastern Ladakh

Despite the disengagement at few locations in Eastern Ladakh, India and China still continue to maintain troops along the Line of Actual Control, and recently Indian Army has started to effectively use their tanks by updating their standard operating procedures at altitudes ranging from 14,000 feet to 17,000 feet in the area with a temperature of -45 degrees.

As per reports, the procedure is taking place over a year after the Indian Army started to deploy its tanks in the region.

“The Indian Army started bringing the T-90 Bhishma and T-72 Ajay tanks along with the BMP series Infantry Combat Vehicles from the deserts and plains in a big way to these high altitude locations from last year with the beginning of the Operation Snow Leopard to counter the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh last summer,” ANI reported.

The Indian Army has also continued to strengthen its operations in these areas with tanks and ICVs to tackle any threat or challenge at these heights.

“The tank manoeuvres carried out by a tank regiment while practising attack operations in high-altitude areas at a location barely 40 kms from the China border,” the news agency witnessed.

The Indian Army had started inducting men and machines in large numbers after the Chinese aggressively moved to locations such as the Finger area and the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.