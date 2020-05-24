Around 1,15,920 people returned to Assam: GP Singh

Till May 22, as many as 1,15,920 people have returned to the state from other parts of the country, while 17,895 people have left Assam, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said.

Eighteen Shramik special trains have reached Assam from Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Lingampally, Kanpur, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said the greatest help that people can extend to society is by staying at home mandatorily while undergoing home quarantine. Violating Institutional/home quarantine would attract penal action under IPC, DM Act, and Epidemic Diseases Act.

Domestic flight operations will resume operations from May 25, after staying shut ever since the national lockdown was announced on March 25. The ADGP has posted the provisional schedule of domestic flights for Guwahati Airport.