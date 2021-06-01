Dhubri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of border branch, Jatin Chandra Das, who was arrested for his alleged nexus with smugglers, has been produced before a special court in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Rafikul Paramanik alias ‘Opi’, a smuggler associated with Das, was also produced in the court.

Both have been remanded to 4-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Das denied the charges against him and said that it should be proved in the court of law.

According to an official statement, the arrest was made based on credible information received by Dhubri police.

Sources say Das collected Rs 50,000 from cattle-laden trucks at the Sagolia border outpost.

Additionally, unaccounted cash of Rs 4 Lakh 77 thousand was also recovered during a series of raids conducted by Dhubri police on Sunday night.

Later, a case was registered against Das under Section 7a/12 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

