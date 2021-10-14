Arrested DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika Released From GMCH

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Suspended Assam police DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika, who was admitted to GMCH after he complained of heart-related issues, has been released on Wednesday.

GMCH authorities said Hazarika has no health issues currently. He was admitted on October 7.

Hazarika was taken to the custody of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell after he was released. The vigilance cell was granted a 10-day remand last Wednesday.

Hazarika was arrested on October 5 on charges of having disproportionate assets. During the investigation, it was found that Hazarika has disproportionate assets of around 164.80 per cent.

“It was also found that Raunak Ali Hazarika, incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs. 1,74,12,974 as educational expenditure of his two children till date. International travel history of Rounak Ali Hazarika, has been collected and it reveals that he had left the country and travelled abroad 9 (Nine) times without permission from competent authority,” the cell said in an official statement.

