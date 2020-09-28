Arrested UP Gangster Killed In Road Accident, 2 Cops Injured

An arrested gangster from Uttar Pradesh who was being back to the state was killed in a road accident when the police car he was travelling in overturned in Guna district, roughly 200km from Bhopal, on Sunday.

Earlier in July, a UP police vehicle transporting gangster Vikas Dubey overturned near Kanpur in a similar way. He was subsequently shot dead when he tried to flee.

The gangster identified as Feroz Ali was a resident of Bahraich in UP. He was being taken to Lucknow along with his relative in a car from Mumbai by a team of UP police when the car met with an accident on NH 46 in Guna district. He was 65.

Ali was declared “dead on arrival” after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Two police personnel were also injured in the accident and were admitted to the hospital where their condition is known to be stable.

In a statement given to police from the hospital, the driver Sulabh Mishra said a cow suddenly came on the road, he turned the car sharply to save the animal but lost control in the process and the car overturned.

According to one of the injured police officer, Ali was wanted in certain cases lodged with Thakurganj police station of Lucknow under UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.