Article on Sankardev now in Harvard University’s course material

Srimanta Sankardev – Assamese polymath: a saint-scholar, poet, playwright, social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in the cultural and religious history will now be a subject of study by the students of Harvard University’s Department of Religion.

Yes, the University has included “Unique Features of Srimanta Sankaradeva’s Religious Philosophy Vivartanavâda’:[Comparison with other Sanâtana Hindu Philosophies]” in its course material.

“It feels great to find that Harvard University has included my article on Srimanta Sankaradeva’s Religious Philosophy in their course material for the course RELIGION S-1010”, the writer of the article Dr. Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti said.

Resources for the study of religion at Harvard are vast. They offer courses in the whole range of religious traditions from the ancient Zoroastrian tradition to modern Christian liberation movements, Islamic and Jewish philosophies, Buddhist social movements, and Hindu arts and culture.