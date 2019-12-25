Artists Stage Protest Against C (A) A through Paintings & Poems

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has organized a protest programme against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Latasil playground with paintings and by reciting poems.

The protest has been participated by artists, senior citizens and people from across the state to raise voice against the citizenship law through different mediums.

The AASU has also urged the people to come out in groups to oppose C (A) A and to save Assam from illegal migrants.

On the other hand, the indigenous people have staged a protest against the citizenship law at Simen Chapori in Dhemaji. Hundreds of people have come forward to participate in the ‘Bajraninad’ at Simen Chapori High School.