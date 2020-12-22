Arunachal: 2 OIL Employees Abducted from Changlang

In a sensational incident, two employees of M/S Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited from the Innao area under Diyun police station have been kidnapped in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday evening.

The abducted employees have been identified as drilling superintendent PK Gogoi (51), a resident of Sivasagar district and radio operator Ram Kumar (35) from Bihar.

Both the employees were kidnapped from the drilling site at Khumchaikha at around 6 pm yesterday.

The Oil India Limited (OIL) has engaged M/s Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited to operate in the Khumchaikha area of Innao village.

Romesh Gogoi, a local leader, said, “A group of around 10-15 miscreants, equipped with lethal weapons, picked up the two employees of the company (M/s Quippo Oil and Gas) and headed towards Balipather village on foot in the direction of Diyun town,” as reported by NeNow.

He said the unidentified group wanted to know about the whereabouts of one Keshab Gogoi, who fortunately has been on leave since Friday last.

Source said that the miscreants are suspected to be members of some militant outfit as they were heard asking PK Gogoi regarding a hefty amount that was demanded by a militant group.

“Several Chakma youths of the area belonging to various anti-social groups were arrested earlier for their involvement in extortion and kidnapping cases,” a police source at Diyun said.

“We are investigating the case,” the source added.

“We are connecting all the information to ascertain the exact motive and nature of the act,” said an Indian Army official, adding, “We are heading towards the site now.”