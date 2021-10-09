Arunachal: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Itanagar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, according to National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 80 km west-northwest (WNW) of Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, the NCS said in a tweet.

The earthquake struck at 1:24 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface, the NCS said in the tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale had struck the northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh, the NCS had informed.

The earthquake hit at 19.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.

